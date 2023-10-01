GCC starts campaign to prevent H1N1 influenza and dengue

October 01, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has intensified the drive to control dengue and H1N1 influenza after reports of a rise in cases in zones such as Adyar, Anna Nagar, Tiruvottiyur, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Teynampet, Perungudi and Sholinganallur.

Adyar zone has reported the largest number of dengue cases in the city this year. Councillors in zones such as Anna Nagar said there were reports of a rise in the number of cases in many areas.

According to data compiled by the Corporation on Sunday, a number of children screened in zones such as Anna Nagar have acute respiratory infection. Many cases have been cross notified to other districts. Of the 250 children and 55 adults screened in Anna Nagar on Sunday, 81 patients had acute respiratory infections, 31 lower respiratory tract infection and 34 upper respiratory infections. “We are creating awareness about prevention of H1N1 influenza among residents. There may be cases in some private hospitals,” said an official.

J. John, AIADMK councillor in Ambattur, said the Corporation officials in each of the wards were trying to cross notify cases to other districts and States to reduce the number of cases in their own wards to escape scrutiny by senior officials. “The cases are high. But officials in my ward have reported a few cases only,” he said.

Meanwhile, several employees of the Corporation and senior officials have started screening for vector-borne diseases and H1N1 influenza in the city.

