Flights diverted, delayed due to heavy rains in Chennai

June 19, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - CHENNAI

A total of 10 international flights were diverted due to the rains on Monday, June 19, 2023; while seven subsequently managed to land in Chennai, the other three are expected shortly; several other flights have been delayed

Sunitha Sekar

As heavy rains lashed Chennai on Monday, pedestrians shelter under umbrellas | Photo Credit: Ragu R

Due to the heavy overnight rains that have lashed Chennai, 10 flights were diverted from Chennai airport. 

Flights that were due to arrive from various international destinations including Singapore, Abu Dhabhi, Sharjah, Dubai, Colombo, Muscat, Doha and London were diverted to Bengaluru airport as the aircrafts couldn’t land owing to the heavy downpour.

Seven international flights from Singapore, Colombo, Sharjah, Muscat and Abu Dhabhi that were due to land between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. were diverted to Bengaluru airport but they subsequently landed at Chennai airport between 7 a.m. and 7.45 a.m. Three flights from Doha, Dubai and London that went to Bengaluru are due return to the city airport shortly.

There were quite a few delays of arrival flights too, due to the weather conditions. 

Meenambakkam recorded nearly 14 cm of rains till 5.30 a.m. on Monday. Despite the heavy rains, there was not water logging on the runway, airport sources said. “Since we had carried out work on the drainage system, though the rains were heavy, the water was gradually getting cleared and there was no inundation,” an official said.

Chennai Metro Rail

Chennai Metro Rail services have been running on time and as per schedule since 5 a.m. There has been no disruption so far due to rains in the city. 

