Five arrested for murder of ganja peddler in Chennai

The 33-year-old victim had 10 criminal cases against him and was targeted by a rival gang to avenge a murder in 2013

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 01, 2022 19:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Basin Bridge Police on Saturday arrested five accused for allegedly murdering a 33-year-old man in Pulianthope who had criminal cases for two murders and ganja peddling.

The police identified the victim as Karthikeyan alias Shettu, 33, of Gandhi Nagar, Pulianthope. He had at least 10 criminal cases against him for offences, including two murders. On Friday night, he was chatting with his friends near a public toilet when a gang encircled him with knives and attacked him indiscriminately. He collapsed in a pool of blood and the accused escaped from the spot.

The police personnel from Basin Bridge rushed to the spot and sent the victim, who was battling for life, to the Government Stanley Hospital. He died on Saturday morning.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police arrested five persons allegedly involved in the offence. Police said Karthikeyan was involved in murder of Ranjith in 2013 and Prem, brother of Ranjith, along with his associates murdered Karthikeyan to avenge his brother’s death. A senior police officer said five accused including Prem were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
crime
murder

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app