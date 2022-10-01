Five arrested for murder of ganja peddler in Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

The Basin Bridge Police on Saturday arrested five accused for allegedly murdering a 33-year-old man in Pulianthope who had criminal cases for two murders and ganja peddling.

The police identified the victim as Karthikeyan alias Shettu, 33, of Gandhi Nagar, Pulianthope. He had at least 10 criminal cases against him for offences, including two murders. On Friday night, he was chatting with his friends near a public toilet when a gang encircled him with knives and attacked him indiscriminately. He collapsed in a pool of blood and the accused escaped from the spot.

The police personnel from Basin Bridge rushed to the spot and sent the victim, who was battling for life, to the Government Stanley Hospital. He died on Saturday morning.

The police arrested five persons allegedly involved in the offence. Police said Karthikeyan was involved in murder of Ranjith in 2013 and Prem, brother of Ranjith, along with his associates murdered Karthikeyan to avenge his brother’s death. A senior police officer said five accused including Prem were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.