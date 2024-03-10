EmpowHER Gym for women inaugurated on Kodambakkam Road

March 10, 2024 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Chennai

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Saturday inaugurated EmpowHER Gym, a gym for women constructed at a cost of ₹35 lakh, on Kodambakkam Road.

The Minister said the gym, constructed using the Councillor’s Ward Development Fund, is the first gym for women in the north region of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

South Chennai Member of Parliament Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Virugambakkam MLA A.M.V. Prabhakara Raja, Deputy Mayor M. Mahesh Kumaar, Zone X Ward Committee Chairman M. Krishna Moorthy, Councillor M. Sridharan, and GCC officials were present.

