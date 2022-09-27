Crane crashes at Ramapuram Metro Rail site, three injured

Engaged in transporting heavy metal rods for construction of piers, the crane turned turtle after it crashed and the iron rods it carried fell on a MTC bus, injuring the bus crew and crane operator

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 27, 2022 12:21 IST

Accident occurred at Chennai Metro Rail site near Ramapuram where phase II work has been in progress for many months now, on September 27, 2022 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Three persons were seriously injured during an accident that took place on Mount Poonamallee Road in Ramapuram early on Tuesday morning. The trio has been admitted to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment.

A senior official of the City Traffic Police said the accident which happened near a metro rail site involved a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus and a crane.

The crane which was engaged in transporting heavy metal rods for construction of piers turned turtle after it crashed and the iron rods it carried fell on the MTC bus that was proceeding from Kundrathur to Alandur depot on the Mount Poonamallee road.

During impact, the bus crew namely Ayyadurai and Bhoopalan and the crane operator Ranjith, were seriously injured, he added.  

The Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Police have filed a case and are investigating. 

