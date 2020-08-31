COVID-19 vigil to be intensified

Forced holiday: The normally busy 2nd Avenue in Anna Nagar deserted during total lockdown on Sunday.

CHENNAI

31 August 2020 00:14 IST

Corporation asks its volunteers to track those who reach the city after Sept. 1

With the government announcing major relaxations, including the scrapping of e-pass for travel within the State, the Greater Chennai Corporation plans to intensify door-to-door surveillance.

A civic official said it planned to explore alternatives to track those who visit the city under the new system. All the 12,000 volunteers have been asked to get information from every house about the visitors arriving from other parts of the State beginning September 1.

At least 50,000 people are expected to arrive in the city every day over the next week because of the scrapping of e-pass.

Zones under watch

“We are monitoring the condition in zones such as Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Alandur, Adyar and Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar. We will ask 12,000 volunteers to intensify door-to-door surveillance without harassing any resident. This is to help residents during this pandemic,” said a senior official.

The civic body will focus on conducting fever camps in zones with a rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases. Out of 1.24 lakh influenza-like illness cases identified in fever camps from May to August, 20,904 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai.

Owing to the influx of workers, all industries would be monitored by the civic officials. The case fatality rate in the city is 2.04%.

The percentage of active cases is the highest in Alandur (16) and Sholinganallur (16).