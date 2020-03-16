COVID-19: Madras Medical College to get testing facility in two days, says Health Minister

CHENNAI

16 March 2020

The State Health Department along with the police has also set up check posts in 16 districts to screen people travelling from Kerala, the Health Minister said

Madras Medical College (MMC) will soon have a testing facility for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Monday said that after Tiruvarur, testing facilities for COVID-19 have been set up in Tirunelveli as well. Laboratories are also already functioning at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine, Guindy and at the Government Medical College, Theni.

“A testing facility is being set up at MMC and it will be ready in a day or two,” he said after holding a review meeting with officials on Monday.

Noting that the number of cases was increasing at the national level, the Minister said, “From 60, the number has crossed to more than 100 positive cases. As the number of positive patients keeps increasing, there is fear. So, we are further intensifying our measures in the State. The number of cases has also increased in Kerala. We need to be more cautious.”

The sole patient who tested positive for COVID-19 in the State, would be discharged from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital this evening, he said.

Check posts in 16 districts

In 16 identified districts, the health department along with police personnel have set up check posts at entry points to screen people travelling from Kerala.

“The Kerala government is screening people travelling from Tamil Nadu. Similarly, we are screening people coming from Kerala at the entry points. We are activating all check posts, and our doctors and nurses along with police personnel are conducting checks at these points,” he said.

On behalf of the public health department, the Minister appealed to the public to avoid all non-essential travel to neighbouring States or neighbouring countries for the next 15 days. “This is the biggest help that the public can give us,” he said.

He added: “If you had already planned a trip abroad, please avoiding travelling. Avoid visiting places where there is overcrowding. Persons above the age of 70 and those with immune-compromised conditions should stay at home. Wash hands after returning home from public places.”

The Minister reiterated that the situation was under control and there was no need to panic.

As of now, 1,975 persons are under the direct surveillance of the health department, while 11 persons are under observation in hospitals across the State, he said. “We have taken 88 samples till now. We are waiting for the results of two samples,” he said.

On the scarcity of sanitisers, he said that there was no need to use hand sanitisers and the department has made it clear that washing hands with soaps was adequate. There was no need to wear masks.

If a person arrives from a COVID-19 affected country and has symptoms of cough, fever and difficulty of breathing, he/she is immediately isolated and the family is also quarantined, he said. “It is natural for people coming from an affected country to panic and seek testing. We will test if required. We have now instructed government hospitals to keep such persons under observation and provide counselling. If required, they can be tested,” he said.