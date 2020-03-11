Latest sample of COVID-19 patient tests negative

The latest test result of a 45-year-old man, who returned from Muscat and tested positive for COVID-19, has returned negative, top officials of the Health Department said.

The patient, who is undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), was asymptomatic and fine, officials said.

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said as per protocol, a patient can be discharged only if two samples test negative for COVID-19. In this case, another sample of the patient should test negative for the disease.

She said that barring one, all nasal and throat swabs and blood samples, numbering 73, have returned negative for COVID-19 in the State.

The Health Department had earlier quarantined two foreigners in a hotel and brought them under surveillance.

The duo was “close contacts” of persons who had arrived from Italy and tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala. Officials said the two persons were from Switzerland and had been on the same flight as the one taken by the infected persons. However, both were asymptomatic and tested negative for COVID-19.

Earlier, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said eight persons, including seven close contacts of the 45-year-old infected man, had tested negative for COVID-19.

As per the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine on Tuesday, five persons were under hospital quarantine in the State. A total of 1,225 people were under home surveillance in T.N.

Till date, 1,40,064 people have been screened at the four airports in the State.

Apart from the 300 beds in isolation wards of government hospitals, private hospitals are being roped in to set up isolation wards.

“We held a meeting with private hospitals and asked who among them were equipped to set up isolation wards. Hospitals have come forward to set up wards, and we have formed a team in the government to look into this,” the Minister told reporters after inaugurating hostel buildings at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Ten beds have been earmarked at the Perambur Railway Hospital.

Disinfecting cinemas

The DPH has directed cinemas across the State to disinfect the halls after each show, and shopping malls to disinfect surfaces on a regular basis.

“We have stepped up efforts to disinfect theatres, shopping malls and public transport — both buses and trains. Already, local bodies and transport corporations have started these works. This should be done continuously,” said K. Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health.

He said the public can call the State’s helpline 104 if they come across any inadequacies in this regard.