Corporation holds awareness programme on mosquito control measures

February 15, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Students of Navajyothi Vidyalaya School in Tiruvottiyur were educated on breeding grounds for mosquitoes, how to protect themselves and steps to prevent spread of vector-borne diseases

The Hindu Bureau

On Wednesday, students of Navajyothi Vidyalaya School in Tiruvottiyur attended an awareness programme conducted by a health official of the Greater Chennai Corporation about the mosquito menace.

Students were educated on breeding grounds for mosquitoes, how to protect themselves and what steps to take to prevent spread of vector-borne diseases. This comes in the light of a number of complaints from residents regarding the mosquito menace. According to a health official, this is part of an ongoing programme to reach out to students and educate them.

