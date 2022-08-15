Colourful programmes, felicitations mark Independence Day celebrations in Chennai

Office-bearers of residents’ welfare association being given letter of appreciation by Mayor R. Priya for paying the highest amount of property tax, at the Independence Day function in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Special lighting arrangement at Chennai Airport to mark the Independence Day celebrations. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

As many as 81 corporation engineers and civic workers received the awards for services towards resolving civic issues in the city as part of the 75 years of Independence celebrations.

Mayor R. Priya hoisted the National Flag at Ripon Buildings and distributed awards to the best performing engineers and civic workers for contribution towards development of innovative civic infrastructure, disaster management and improvement of public health. Property tax assessees, who paid the highest tax on time, received letters of appreciation.

Chennai Collector S. Amirtha Jothi distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries eligible under the schemes of Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation.

Chennai Port Trust celebrated Independence Day at Babu Jagajeevan Ram Stadium, Chennai Port Tondiarpet Housing Colony, Tondiarpet. Port Trust Chairman Sunil Paliwal hoisted the National Flag, inspected the Guard of Honour and addressed the gathering about the future plans of the Port, in the presence of deputy chairman S. Balaji Arunkumar and Chief Vigilance Officer S. Murali Krishnan.

At Air Cargo Complex, New Custom House, Meenambakkam, the National Flag was hoisted by K.R. Uday Bhaskar, Principal Commissioner of Customs, Chennai I & VII. The Principal Commissioner spoke about various initiatives taken by the department to facilitate trade, ease of doing business, transparency in taxation and thereby enhance tax compliance, ultimately contributing to the progressive development of the nation.

At Aayakar Bhavan, the National Flag was hoisted by R. Ravichandran, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. He said Tamil Nadu and Puducherry region was at the fourth place in tax collection and would work tirelessly to achieve this year’s tax target of ₹1,08,200 crore.

Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board Managing Director M. Govinda Rao hoisted the National Flag at the board’s headquarters.

At Indian Oil Bhavan, Chennai, K Sailendra, Executive Director (Regional Services) Indian Oil Southern Region, hoisted the national flag in the presence of V.C. Asokan, Executive Director and State Head for IndianOil in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The National Flag was hoisted at the Koyambedu Market Complex and 500 people were served free meals.

More than 5,000 schoolchildren pledged to save the environment at an Independence Day event jointly organised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and YCG India (NGO) along with Rotary Club of Chennai Meraki and IWC Meenambakkam.

HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu participated in an event to commemorate 75 years of Independence at Triplicane Parthasarathy Temple and distributed welfare assistance to the poor.

Independence Day celebrations were organised in Masjid Javeed, Anna Nagar East. The president of the mosque L.K.S. Syed Ahamed hoisted the National Flag and paid rich tributes to those who took part in the freedom struggle.