CMRL opts for 3D modelling before taking up phase II work

From creating a station to displaying every minute aspect of the design, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) has used building information modelling (BIM) to develop 3D images of the project before commencing the construction work.

According to CMRL officials, Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. has been given the BIM contract.

A first for CMRL

“The contractor will build a 3D model of all stations, tunnels and viaducts. This will help us avoid any design issue. From the location of a cable to signage inside the stations, these images will display everything. This is the first time we are using three-dimensional modelling and want to prevent all issues that came up in the phase I and phase I extension project,” an official said.

Mayapada Kapri, senior manager with Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd., said the idea behind the modelling was to know if an underground or elevated station could be built on a site. “There are stations of various levels and first creating a model virtually will show if it is feasible to build it on ground. If not, we see what changes can be made. This greatly helps in reducing delays owing to design issues at the time of construction,” he said.

CMRL officials said issues like inadequate signage, infringement of structures and leaks during monsoon cropped up in the phase I project. They hope to avoid these in the new project.

The foundation stone has been laid for the phase II project estimated to cost ₹61,843 crore which will be built along three corridors — Madhavaram to SIPCOT, Light House to Poonamallee and Madhavaram to Shollinganallur.

The CMRL plans to commence construction this year between Porur and Power House this year and subsequently on other stretches too.