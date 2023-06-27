Chennai to be armed with 57 sponge parks to face northeast monsoon

June 27, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation is working on developing 42 sponge parks before the onset of the northeast monsoon this year. These are a part of the 57 parks commissioned at a cost of ₹7.67 crore.

Sponge parks have the ability to collect and store water during heavy rain, preventing floods in the surrounding areas. These parks serve as ways to recharge the groundwater level and make urban spaces more permeable.

“The capacity of a sponge park depends on the infiltration rate of the soil and the intensity of rain. Excess water is directed to the nearest storm-water drain,” said M. Sivaguru Prabakaran, Regional Deputy Commissioner — north Chennai. The location of a sponge park is chosen based on an existing park with roads surrounding it so that water flow was guaranteed and based on the soil condition.

Sponge parks are beneficial in low-lying areas. In north Chennai, 21 parks are under development, including one at Tondiarpet being constructed at a cost of ₹8.5 lakh. It will be a centralised structure for water harvesting that the neighbourhood will benefit from.

According to the RDC, a detailed project report for an expansive state-of-the-art sponge park with sports facilities and footpaths is in the final stages of preparation. The park is expected to cover two zones. Various scientific parameters such as infiltration rate were considered for this park.

“Water collected in sponge parks can be used throughout the year and not necessarily during the monsoon season alone. By preventing run off, the parks can recharge the groundwater,” said Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan.

