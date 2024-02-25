Chennai Metro Rail work from Sholinganallur to SIPCOT to resume soon

February 25, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metro Rail work along a part of OMR from Sholinganallur to Siruseri, where construction had been disrupted for the past few months, will resume soon.

The phase II project which will pass through 116 km of the city also covers the entire IT Expressway in the corridor 3.

Initially when the project was announced and the work was awarded for different sections in OMR, commuters experiencing severe traffic congestion all these years, were excited. Though Chennai Metro Rail awarded the contract to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) in April 2023 to build nine stations in the 10 km stretch from Sholinganallur to SIPCOT, problems emerged late last year, and construction work had been disrupted.

According to the officials of CMRL, though the contractor began the work last year, the agency or subcontractor appointed by RVNL to carry out construction work failed to do so. “As a result, RVNL had terminated the agency’s contract and identified a new firm to execute the work. The construction will begin shortly and we are hoping to finish this stretch on time,” an official said.

Many commuters who were disappointed over the pace of work often posted on social media tagging CMRL. On the platform X, one of the commuters Karthick, said: “Please expedite the construction work of Sholinganallur - Siruseri stretch. Work is happening at a snail’s pace and no progress in last 1 year except barricades added on OMR road. Please give utmost importance to this stretch and construct small metro depot inside SIPCOT.”

Another commuter, Sathish Galley, posted: “The metro work from Sholinganallur to Siruseri has been stopped due to unknown reasons. Request to expedite work soon, if not, completion on this stretch will be delayed. Request to arrange proper road lights as the lights are not working since the work stopped.” CMRL officials said they were taking steps to provide sufficient lighting and safety.

This line originates at Madhavaram and travels through numerous areas including Moolakadai, Perambur, Ayanavaram, Purasawalkam, Chetpet, Sterling Road, Royapettah, Thirumayilai, Adyar, Indira Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Taramani, Perungudi, Thoraipakkam, Sholinganallur, Semmancheri, Navalar and ends at SIPCOT covering a distance of 45.4 km. Madhavaram to Sholinganallur via Porur and Poonamallee to Light House via Nandanam are the other corridors coming up in this massive phase II project.

