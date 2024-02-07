Chennai Metro Rail: Little Mount and Thirumangalam stations to get expanded parking space

February 07, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Due to high demand, the parking lots of two important stations — Little Mount and Thirumangalam — will witness a massive increase in capacity. At first, Little Mount station’s expanded parking space will be opened for commuters within a few days and that of Thirumangalam, a month later.

In the absence of a full-fledged last mile and first mile connectivity options like mini buses or share cabs in stations across phase I and phase I extension network, thousands of commuters depend on their two-wheelers or four-wheelers to come to their nearest Chennai Metro Rail station.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), at Little Mount, while the existing parking lot can accommodate about 250 two-wheelers, 50 four-wheelers, the scaled-up capacity will accommodate 50 four-wheelers and 400 two-wheelers.

Similarly, in Thirumangalam Metro Rail station, at present, 50 cars and 480 two-wheelers are parked on an average everyday. Officials said they plan to add one more level (at second level) in Thirumangalam which will accommodate another 350 two-wheelers. Besides, they have also acquired a huge piece of land for the Thirumangalam station coming up as part of the phase II project and a small part of it has been allocated for parking facility. This piece of land can house about 70 four-wheelers and 100 two-wheelers, they said.

“Little Mount Metro Rail station is used by nearly 5,000 to 6,000 people everyday and the parking facility gets filled up quickly. Many of them coming from places, including Adyar, Kotturpuram or Taramani want to park their vehicles but there is not enough space. So, we have decided to put to use a piece of land which was already available. It was renovated recently and now ready for use. It will be opened in a few days. At Thirumangalam too, there is a huge demand since nearly 13,000 to 14,000 people travel everyday from this station and we have been receiving requests for additional parking. The work is on now and we hope to have it ready in a month’s time,” an official said.

