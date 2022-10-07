Chennai Corporation takes up restoration of roads dug up for storm-water drain work

The Greater Chennai Corporation officials say all roads that were dug up for storm-water drain work will be repaired in the next few days. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started restoring roads that were dug up for the storm-water drain construction. Work on connecting the stretches to the disposal points has been taken up ahead of the northeast monsoon.

In the flood-prone Kodambakkam zone, priority has been given to connect 53 stretches to the disposal points. Three stretches in Kodambakkam have not been connected to the disposal points.

In the last review meeting, the officials found that the contractors concerned had left 47 bits of storm-water drains incomplete. The number of incomplete bits of drain in Kodambakkam were put at 27 on Thursday. However, civic officials had ordered the contractors to connect 53 stretches to the disposal points.

In the Adyar zone, work on 101 out of 148 roads had been completed. However, 140 out of 148 roads in Adyar zone had been connected to the disposal points to prevent waterlogging.

The civic body had completed desilting of 1,157 km of storm-water drain. More than 85% of the storm-water drain had been desilted. The Corporation had installed additional high capacity pumps at 204 locations to prevent water stagnation. Last year, pumps were installed at 298 locations.

Work on the restoration started along many stretches such as Mambalam High Road in Ward 133, M.T.H. Road in Ward 94, Kuttiappan Street in Ward 98, Varalakshmi Nagar in Ward 144, S.R.P. Koil Street in Ward 67 and Sholinganallur TNHB A Main Road in Ward 198.

After constructing storm-water drains running to 19 km using Flood Relief Fund, backfilling of more than 17 km had been completed. Work has been completed on stretches running to a length of 8.5 km identified under the Flood Relief Fund. Restoration of the remaining stretches will be completed in a few days.

More than 60% of the stretches identified for the construction of drain under the World Bank funding had been restored. Under Singara Chennai 2.0 Phase 2, work on more than 30% of the roads that were dug up had been completed.

Busy stretches such as S.R.P. Koil North Street at the junction of Ramamoorthy Colony Main Road have been thrown open to traffic.

Work reviewed

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Thursday reviewed the progress of work on the restoration of dug up stretches in the city. Officials were asked to check whether water stagnation was reported on the roads that had been restored. “Work along roads such as Chittaranjan Road in Teynampet have been completed. We have sent teams to check for waterlogging during the rain in such locations,” said an official.