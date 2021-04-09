Chennai Corporation launches door-to-door fever survey in all localities

Back in action: Corporation staff conducting door-to-door surveillance in Egmore on Thursday.

CHENNAI

09 April 2021 01:32 IST

Fever clinics, contact tracing and intensive focused testing will also resume

The Greater Chennai Corporation has launched a door-to-door fever survey in the 15 zones of the city.

The fever survey workers will also assist the residents in getting vaccination at the nearest centre of the Corporation.

At least 9 lakh residents in Chennai have been vaccinated.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said the civic body had restarted door-to-door surveys and fever clinics along with contact tracing and intensive focused testing.

“In addition, we are going to be very strict while enforcing COVID-19 safety norms, for which the GCC Revenue Team is fully geared up. Vaccination, of course, remains our top priority. We will increase the pace and are confident that the turnaround will come in a month’s time,” he said.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Health) Alby John Varghese said each of the 6,000 fever survey workers would visit households once in two days. In addition to the 6,000 fever survey workers, 1,000 FOCUS volunteers would also start work in a few days.

FOCUS volunteers

The volunteers will have the responsibility of getting essential commodities for COVID-19 patients in the city. Zones such as Teynampet, Anna Nagar, Royapuram and Kodambakkam have reported a large number of COVID-19 cases. Corporation officials have also started administering COVID-19 vaccination on the premises of industrial units and commercial establishments.

“We are guiding the workers of small units to get vaccinated at the nearest hospital. For large commercial establishments, vaccination is administered for employees on their own premises. Employees of government offices, such as Ezhilagam, have also received the vaccine on the premises without having to visit hospitals. Major industrial units, such as the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, have also received assistance in getting vaccination for their employees. Over 460 centres for vaccination are located in the city,” an official of the Corporation said.