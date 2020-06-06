Chennai Corporation gets a Special Coordinator

CHENNAI

A day after the Tamil Nadu government nominated five ministers to oversee containment measures against COVID-19, it appointed senior IAS officer Pankaj Kumar Bansal as Special Coordinator for the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Mr. Bansal will analyse and work out appropriate intervention strategies in identified high-risk zones. It was felt that micro-level plans were needed to be prepared and implemented in Chennai. He will update the Chief Secretary on a daily-basis.

He will work alongside zonal field support teams and support the Corporation Commissioner and the Special Nodal Officer.

