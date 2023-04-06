ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai comes under thick security blanket ahead of Prime Minister’s visit

April 06, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive around 2.30 p.m. on Saturday and inaugurate the new integrated terminal at the airport; he will then flag off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express at Central station

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Special Protection Group (SPG) team from Delhi and the Central Industrial Security Force taking stock of the security arrangements in Chennai ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

A five-tier security arrangement will be provided with the deployment of 26,000 police personnel during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chennai on Saturday. 

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive around 2.30 p.m. and will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building  of Chennai airport. Later, he will flag off the Vande Bharath Express at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station around 4 p.m. He will then participate in at programme at the Vivekanandar Illam. Around 6.30 p.m., he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various projects in Alstom Cricket Ground, Pallavaram. 

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal held a meeting with Additional Commissioners, Joint Commissioners and Deputy Commissioner to review elaborate security arrangements.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner said over 22,000 personnel of the Greater Chennai Police would be deployed for the security duty on Saturday. 

Intensive checks are being conducted at important places such as airport, Central Railway Station, Vivekanandar Illam, Raj Bhavan, INS Adyar Helipad and likely routes of the Prime Minister’s entourage and the police tightened vigil over these places.    

Thorough searches are being conducted at lodges and star hotels to check for suspicious persons. Vigil has been intensified at important railway stations and bus terminuses, said Mr. Jiwal.

Drones banned

Mr. Jiwal issued an order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code prohibiting flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles on Saturday. 

Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj said over 4,000 police personnel will be deployed for the security. Flying of unmanned aerial vehicles and drones have been prohibited till Sunday in the Tambaram Police Commissionerate limits and Chengalpattu district.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US