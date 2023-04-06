Chennai comes under thick security blanket ahead of Prime Minister’s visit

April 06, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

A five-tier security arrangement will be provided with the deployment of 26,000 police personnel during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chennai on Saturday.

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive around 2.30 p.m. and will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Chennai airport. Later, he will flag off the Vande Bharath Express at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station around 4 p.m. He will then participate in at programme at the Vivekanandar Illam. Around 6.30 p.m., he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various projects in Alstom Cricket Ground, Pallavaram.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal held a meeting with Additional Commissioners, Joint Commissioners and Deputy Commissioner to review elaborate security arrangements.

The Commissioner said over 22,000 personnel of the Greater Chennai Police would be deployed for the security duty on Saturday.

Intensive checks are being conducted at important places such as airport, Central Railway Station, Vivekanandar Illam, Raj Bhavan, INS Adyar Helipad and likely routes of the Prime Minister’s entourage and the police tightened vigil over these places.

Thorough searches are being conducted at lodges and star hotels to check for suspicious persons. Vigil has been intensified at important railway stations and bus terminuses, said Mr. Jiwal.

Drones banned

Mr. Jiwal issued an order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code prohibiting flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles on Saturday.

Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj said over 4,000 police personnel will be deployed for the security. Flying of unmanned aerial vehicles and drones have been prohibited till Sunday in the Tambaram Police Commissionerate limits and Chengalpattu district.