Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting, in Jaipur, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

MLAs loyal to Ashok Gehlot threaten to resign ahead of CLP meet to pick his successor

ADVERTISEMENT

A full-blown crisis broke out in Rajasthan on Sunday with at least 92 legislators belonging to the Congress and allies threatening to resign if “anyone responsible for the 2020 failed coup” is given the reins of the party government in the State in an indirect reference to former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who was largely expected to be Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s replacement.

India beat Australia by six wickets in 3rd T20I, clinch series 2-1

Object previewIndia beat Australia by six wickets in the third and final T20I to clinch the three-match series 2-1 here on Sunday. India chased down the target with one ball to spare, riding on Suryakumar Yadav’s 69 off 36 balls and Virat Kohli’s 63 off 48 balls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Election Commission to push for internal democracy within parties

After taking action against registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) for failing to comply with norms over the past few months, the Election Commission is likely to take up the issue of internal democracy within parties next, according to EC sources.

Very premature to comment on India getting a UNSC veto: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who concluded a week-long visit to the United Nations, said it would be premature to comment on positions countries, including India, are taking on the issue of whether any permanent membership for India to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) came with veto power.

With depleting fighter strength, Indian Air Force looks to speed up Su-30 fleet modernisation

Having taken delivery of all Su-30MKI fighter aircraft and the deal for contracting 12 more Su-30s meant to replace those lost over the years deferred in the back drop of the war in Ukraine, Indian Air Force (IAF) is working to speed up the long-delayed upgrade of these frontline fighters.

BJP, MNS protest against PFI for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Maharashtra

After a video showing Popular Front of India (PFI) activists allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Pune went viral, protests erupted in the city and parts of Maharashtra on Sunday with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Yuva Sena (the youth wing of the Shiv Sena) all demanding that sedition charges be lodged against them and the outfit banned.

Communist parties failed to adapt Marxism to cultural needs of countries, says noted Tamil writer Indira Parthasarathy

The ending of the novel Yesuvin Tholargal (Comrades of Jesus) by noted Tamil writer Indira Parthasarathy would have been heartening to comrades of the time — “We are all waiting for the arrival of Jesus. But instead of a cross, he will hold a hammer and sickle,” says Asha, a character in the novel set in Poland.

Mukul Rohatgi declines Centre’s offer to be next Attorney General of India

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi on Saturday confirmed to The Hindu that he has declined the offer from the Union Government to serve as the next Attorney General (AG) of India.

BJP government working to realise the dream of Deendayal Upadhyaya, says Adityanath

Describing BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya as the proponent of “integral humanism” ideology, who inspired the country towards ‘ Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that after independence, it was Upadhyaya who drew the attention of the government towards realities of life ensuring upliftment of the poor and downtrodden.

Tech shifts could alter labour cost edge in global trade: Niti adviser

The advent of technologies like 3D printing and robotics could significantly alter countries’ competitive advantages in global trade flows, and spell the end of factors like cheaper labour costs that usually benefit several developing countries, a top policymaker said on Sunday.

Bhopal tragedy compensation case: Government seems to be wavering on curative petition

The fate of the Bhopal gas tragedy case is perched precariously on the edge of a precipice in the Supreme Court.

Election Commission to push for internal democracy within parties

After taking action against registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) for failing to comply with norms over the past few months, the Election Commission is likely to take up the issue of internal democracy within parties next, according to EC sources.

Two militants killed near LoC in Kupwara

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter near the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on September 25, 2022.

Iran vows ‘no leniency’ against wave of women-led protests

Iran’s judiciary chief vowed no leniency Sunday against the wave of unrest that has rocked the country since the death of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police.

Russia vows to fix mistakes after old, sick people mobilised

Russian authorities on Sunday promised to fix the mistakes in their troop call-up for Ukraine, after some public outrage over students, older or sick people being mistakenly ordered to report for duty.

Management of Armenian properties in Kolkata draws applause from Armenia

At a time when the city of Kolkata was coming up in the 1690’s the Armenians arrived there. The community whose strength in the ‘City of Joy’ has dropped to about 150 individuals at present had once flourished in business and built several key properties. In the 330 years since the first Armenians set their foot there, several properties located in the heart of the city were occupied by tenants or those who got lease for a very nominal amount.