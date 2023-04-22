April 22, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST

Over 400 killed, 3,500 hurt in Sudan fighting

More than 400 people have been killed and over 3,500 others hurt in the fighting in Sudan, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, April 21, 2023.

CBI seeks clarifications from former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik in insurance case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has sought some clarifications from former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in connection with a group health insurance scheme case.

Flyers need not take out devices from their baggages by year-end

The aviation security watchdog, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), has ordered all major airports in the country to upgrade baggage X-ray machines by end of 2023 and mandated the use of the latest technology so that passengers will not have to remove electronic devices such as laptops, mobile phones, and chargers during screening of handbags.

Health Ministry writes to eight States to be vigilant amid COVID surge

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Chief Secretaries of eight States and union territories asking them to be cautious about the rising COVID-19 cases in their areas and emphasised the need to be vigilant and not panic.

Despite hikes, small saving scheme rates still to catch up

.Despite successive hikes in the interest rates on several small savings instruments (SSIs) in the last three quarters, the returns on five such schemes are still significantly lower than what they should have fetched as per the formula adopted for them.

Indian ministries, politicians, celebrities lose blue ticks on Twitter

Multiple Union Ministries have lost their verified check mark on Twitter following the Elon Musk-owned platform’s move to limit the check mark to people who pay $8 a month (₹650 in India) to retain the blue symbol on their profiles.

Assess parties using taxpayers’ money to promote themselves, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 21 called upon the bureaucrats to assess if a political party is using the taxpayers’ money to promote and advertise itself, create vote-banks appoint its own party workers in various organisatons. He asked the bureaucrats to question if a political party is making changes in policies so that new avenues of black money can be created for its masters.

Dalai Lama attends first global Buddhist conference hosted by India

The Dalai Lama on April 21 participated in a global Buddhist conference hosted by India and said that he had been able to look at the current situation in Tibet with a broader perspective due to courage developed through the cultivation of compassion.

New IT Rules provide an evidence-based-fact-checking system for fake news, says Centre

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology termed as “premature” political satirist Kunal Kamra’s plea challenging the constitutional validity of the Information Technology (IT) Amendment Rules, 2023 and said the Rules are in “public interest” and provide an evidence-based-fact-checking system for a mechanism to deal with fake or false or misleading information resulting in riots, mob lynching and other heinous crimes.

Leaders should raise issues at the right fora: Mallikarjun Kharge on Rajasthan crisis

The party is above any individual and no one should be in a hurry in the Congress, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said, in his first comments on the face-off between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy, Sachin Pilot

Indian fact checking network focuses on fake news on ruling party, government

A coalition of fact checking sites that is positioning itself as the go-to grouping to address fake news on social media has collectively focused on misinformation that reflects poorly on the ruling party, its allies, and the Union Government, according to a review of the sites’ fact checks by The Hindu.

EC should keep political parties in loop about defective VVPATs: Congress

The Congress slammed the Election Commission (EC) for not keeping political parties in loop as reports emerge that the EC has identified 6.5 lakh Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines as defective.

Decision on alliance only in 2024, says Chandra Shekhar Azad

Contrary to the buzz in Uttar Pradesh’s political corridors that the Dalit group, Azad Samaj Party (ASP) led by Chandra Shekhar Azad ‘Ravan’, is joining hands with the Samajwadi Party-led alliance for the 2024 polls, Mr. Azad said the Parliamentary election was far away and there was no alliance as of now.

Conway, Jadeja guides CSK to seven-wicket win against SRH

Devon Conway struck a fine unbeaten half-century and shared an 87-run stand with opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad as Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.