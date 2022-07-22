CBSE class 10 results: Tamil Nadu records 98.97% pass percentage

Students check the results of CBSE class 10 results on mobile phone at Chennai. File | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

July 22, 2022 15:33 IST

Akin to class XII exams, Term 1 and Term 2 exams were conducted by CBSE this year, instead of a single exam at the end of the academic year

Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 98.97% in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X exams, the results of which were announced on Friday afternoon. The board had announced the Class 12 results earlier in the day.

Akin to class XII exams, Term 1 and Term 2 exams were conducted by CBSE this year, instead of a single exam at the end of the academic year and a total of 78,911 students took up the exams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While 99.75% of the girls who wrote the exam cleared it, 99.45% of boys cleared the exams.

Similar to Class 12, the board has said that a 30% weightage will be given for the Term 1 marks, and 70% weightage will be given for the Term 2 exam marks.