Chennai

CBSE class 10 results: Tamil Nadu records 98.97% pass percentage

Students check the results of CBSE class 10 results on mobile phone at Chennai. File | Photo Credit: R. Ragu
Special Correspondent Chennai July 22, 2022 15:33 IST
Updated: July 22, 2022 16:03 IST

Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 98.97% in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X exams, the results of which were announced on Friday afternoon. The board had announced the Class 12 results earlier in the day.

Akin to class XII exams, Term 1 and Term 2 exams were conducted by CBSE this year, instead of a single exam at the end of the academic year and a total of 78,911 students took up the exams.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While 99.75% of the girls who wrote the exam cleared it, 99.45% of boys cleared the exams.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Similar to Class 12, the board has said that a 30% weightage will be given for the Term 1 marks, and 70% weightage will be given for the Term 2 exam marks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Read more...