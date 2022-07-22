Class XII CBSE results announced, Tamil Nadu records 97.85% pass percentage

This year, CBSE had gone in for a change in exam pattern by conducting Term 1 and Term 2 exams

After a long wait by students across the state, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for class 12 on Friday morning. Chennai Region, which includes Tamil Nadu and some other states recorded a pass percentage of 97.79% and is third in the country behind Trivandrum and Bangalore regions.

Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 97.85%. A total of 56,862 candidates took up the exam. Girls recorded a higher pass percentage than boys with 98.24 % of girls clearing the exam. 97.52% of boys have passed.

Students were able to access their results online on the website, as well as through Digilocker.

While the Class 12 State board exam results in Tamil Nadu were declared a month ago on June 20, the delay in publication of class XII CBSE exam results had been a cause of concern over college admissions. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had also requested all Higher Educational institutions to ensure that the last date for the UG admission process was fixed after the declaration of the results for the CBSE students.

“The announcement has come as a huge relief for students who were waiting for the results for so long. Parents and students were worried about the admission process for UG courses and they can now proceed with it,” said C. Satish, Director General, ABS Group of Schools.

This year, the board had gone in for a change in exam pattern and had conducted Term 1 and Term 2 exams. The Term 1 exam was a 90 minute objective type paper, and students took up a 2 and a half hour long paper at the end of Term 2 for the rest of the syllabus. The board had also rationalised the syllabus by 30%, owing to the pandemic and the delay in the start of in-person classes in many states.

The board announced on Friday along with the declaration of the results that 30% weightage had been given for the Term 1 paper and 70% weightage for the Term 2 paper. Practicals have been given equal weightage in both terms.