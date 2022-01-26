BJP stages protest demanding CBI probe into student’s death

CHENNAI

‘Not making any new claim but repeating statements of kin’

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Tuesday led a protest near Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, demanding a CBI probe into the death of a girl student in a Christian missionary-run school in Thanjavur district.

He said the BJP was not making any new claim but was repeating the statements made by the parents.

Interacting with journalists, Mr. Annamalai alleged that the school, where the girl studied, harassed and forced her to clean toilets. This, he said, was corroborated by her parents. Referring to a video clip, in which the girl was heard responding to a male voice saying “two years ago” her parents were asked by the school authorities to convert her to Christianity, he said it was clear to the investigating officer that the voice was that of the girl. “There is no evidence so far to say that the video is fake,” he said.

Former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan, former MP C.P. Radhakrishnan, BJP MLA Nainar Nagenthiran and senior BJP functionaries took part in the protest.

