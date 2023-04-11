ADVERTISEMENT

Bail petition of Hari Padman dismissed

April 11, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Last month, the students of the Kalakshetra Foundation resorted to protests demanding the dismissal of four staff members, including Padman, who have been accused of inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment of girl students on the campus

The Hindu Bureau

The IX Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet court complex on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of Hari Padman, 46, an assistant professor of Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts under the Kalakshetra Foundation, who was arrested recently on charges of sexual harassment.

Last month, the students of the Kalakshetra Foundation resorted to protests demanding the dismissal of four staff members, including Padman, who have been accused of inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment of girl students on the campus.

Following a complaint from a former woman student who had discontinued her studies in 2019, the All Women Police, Adyar booked Hari Padman under IPC sections 354A (sexual harassment) 509 (use of words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and section 4 of TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Two days later, on April 3, Haripadman was arrested by the police in the early hours and remanded to judicial custody. He had filed a bail petition before the metropolitan magistrate court.

The court took up the petition and conducted hearing for two days of government side and defence side besides an intervening petitioner

Appearing for AIDWA, an intervening petitioner, advocate R.Thirumoorthy opposed the grant of bail petition and argued that students would not come forward with any complaint in case of bail petitioner enlarged on bail.

After hearing all sides, S. Mohanambal, senior civil judge dismissed the bail petition.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US