ADVERTISEMENT

Amphetamine seized from an air passenger

February 15, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Customs officials arrested a passenger and seized from him 1,539 grams of amphetamine worth ₹3 crore.

On February 12, a passenger who arrived from Guinea via Addis Ababa was detained, according to a press release. When his baggage was checked by customs officials, they discovered that it had a false bottom and within it a black pouch containing white substance. When tested, the substance turned out to be amphetamine. They seized the substance under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and Customs Act, 1962 and he was arrested, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US