Amma Mini Clinics to be opened in 44 more locations in the city

Ones at Vysarpadi, Royapuram and Mylapore already operational

The Greater Chennai Corporation will launch 44 Amma mini clinics in various parts of the city shortly. The civic body has already launched mini clinics in Vysarpadi, Royapuram and Mylapore.

The Corporation is planning to take up work on the development of mini clinics in 44 locations at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore. Funds are expected to be released by the Health Department for the purpose, according to officials.

Each of the zonal officials have been asked to identify suitable buildings for development of mini clinics to offer services for poor residents at a walking distance. The mini clinics will have a doctor, a nurse and additional staff member from 8 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A senior official of the Corporation said the new mini clinics were planned to be launched by the end of this month. At least 200 mini clinics were proposed for the city by the government.

The number of mini clinics to be developed in the next phase would be finalised soon, the official said.

Recruitment of doctors and nurses would also begin shortly.

Officials said the number of patients who visited the mini clinic in Vysarpadi crossed 70 on Thursday.

Mini clinics in Mylapore and Royapuram reported over 50 patients. The services are offered for free.