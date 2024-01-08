A maze of diversions in Mylapore, Luz and Mandaveli to facilitate Metro work and and congestion leave commuters in a quandary

January 08, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

When Swetha S., a resident of R. A. Puram went to drop her daughter in school in Mylapore on Monday morning, she wasn’t prepared to brace for utter chaos, confusion and congestion. “Usually, it takes me nearly 20 minutes to drop my child and return home, but today, it took me more than 40 minutes. Not just that, I felt like I was caught in a maze of diversions. If this is how it will be for the next few years, I’m considering moving homes now,” she says.

Like her, several commuters and residents of Mylapore, Luz and Mandaveli were left confused and frustrated with the number of traffic diversions that have been introduced since Sunday. Mylapore, a cultural hub in the city dotted by numerous temples, plethora of shopping options and eateries, and some sabhas is the next area in the city which gears up for witnessing Chennai Metro Rail work. The traffic diversions are in place as three underground stations — RK Salai, Thirumayilai and Mandaveli stations — have to be constructed for Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II project.

C. Rajendra, a resident of Srinivasa Road in Mylapore says, there are quite a few schools and hospitals in this area and commuting in the coming few years is going to be very tough. “Chennai Metro Rail system is definitely needed for the city but the traffic diversions could have been planned better. As such many of the roads and streets are narrow, and the residents of these areas are going to face a lot of inconvenience. A ride nearby that earlier took 10-15 minutes will now take 30 minutes or more,” he adds.

B. Anand, who runs a shop on RK Mutt Road in Mylapore says, the diversions are ill-planned and have affected his business to a great extent. “The congestion is terrible during peak hours and none of us can understand how to reach our destination, despite having lived here for nearly five decades now,” he adds.

Commuters say, they have to shell out more because of these diversions. They say, auto drivers will end up charging double the fares for the detours they take and the congestion.

A senior police officer of the Greater Chennai Traffic Police says, they are placing more signages and have also asked Chennai Metro Rail contractors to add signages at the diversion points. “We have asked them to increase the strength of marshals from 65 to 250 as well. They will be deployed to regulate traffic in addition to the traffic police personnel. Certain practical difficulties are there since it is in its initial stages. We will clear all traffic snarls and other difficulties while crossing the stretch,” he adds.

The traffic marshals who are engaged by the contractor will guide road users on the one-ways, directions and no-entry, he says. “Residents from Mylapore complained about the dead-parking in some places where people have left their vehicles on the sides of the road for days together. We have instructed our personnel to check and remove them immediately to ensure free flow of traffic,” the police officer says.

