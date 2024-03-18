8,377 unauthorised political advertisements removed in Chennai, says GCC Commissioner

March 18, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Chennai

The last date for filing nominations is March 27, as per the minutes of a meeting chaired by District Election Officer and GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan with political party representatives at Ripon Buildings

With the Lok Sabha election a month away, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) removed 8,377 unauthorised political advertisements in the city as on Monday, March 18, in accordance with the model code of conduct (MCC). The last date for filing nominations is March 27, as per the minutes of a meeting chaired by District Election Officer and GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan with political party representatives at Ripon Buildings on Monday. “They were introduced to the relevant officials of the constituencies, Returning Officers, and Additional Election Officers, apart from being informed of the regulations for seeking permissions for public meetings and other do’s and don’t’s of the MCC. The nomination filing will take place at the Chennai Corporation Regional Deputy Commissioners’ offices,” he told reporters. ADVERTISEMENT ALSO READ Lok Sabha election | 579 vulnerable polling booths identified in the city: GCC Commissioner

He mentioned that the representatives were also instructed on the possession of valid documents. Flying squads will seize cash above ₹50,000 being carried without valid documents. Guidance and awareness on procuring these documents will be given to people, specifically in market areas such as Koyambedu, Mr. Radhakrishnan added.

He said 8,377 political advertisements, including 5,139 wall paintings, 2,931 posters, 149 banners, and 158 other items, such as cut-outs and flags staffs, were removed from public places in the city. According to an official, the removal of these advertisements is pending in some places due to manpower shortage, and this will be completed within 48 hours.

The next step will be the removal of such advertisements from private properties, Mr. Radhakrishnan said. ‘Vote-from-home’ and mobility arrangements at booths have been made for 65,839 persons who are aged above 85 and persons with disabilities with 40% locomotor disability, he added.

