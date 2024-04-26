10-year-old falls victims to stray cattle attack in Triplicane

April 26, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Chennai

A 10-year-old girl was injured, after being attacked by a stray cattle, in Neelam Basha Darga Street, Triplicane at 9.30 p.m. on Thursday. The girl, G.Jeevitha, is out of danger now.

“The owner of the stray cattle has not been identified and the CCTV footage in the area is being checked. Until cattle owners cooperate with the Corporation, stray cattle menace will remain tough to control,” a zonal officer said.

Kamal Hussain, veterinary officer, Greater Chennai Corporation, said, “Two vehicles have been stationed in Triplicane to monitor the area. On April 25 and 26, 14 stray cows were caught across the city, with four from Triplicane area.”

Jaya Murali, 50, a resident of Mada Street in Triplicane, for nine years, said the issue has only increased with the rise in number of street vendors. “Roads have become narrower as more people have occupied the area. So, motorists find it tougher to navigate with the animals on the streets. Though the Corporation captures the cows, the animals are let out the next day. So, there is hardly any effect on the owners,” she claims.

