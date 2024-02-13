February 13, 2024 03:05 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mysuru and Nandi Hills are the two most-preferred getaway destinations for residents of Bengaluru, according to Uber’s annual ‘Riding with Intercity’ report released on February 13. Additionally, the Bengaluru-Kolar route has secured a position among the top three inter-city routes in India.

Indians made the most of their weekends by taking to travel. Most inter-city trips were booked on Saturdays, followed by Sundays and Fridays, signalling a clear trend highlighting weekend outstation travel.

Improvement in road infrastructure

The year 2023 saw the highest ever inter-city trips booked on the Uber platform. According to the Uber report: “The rapid pace of development of the national and State highway network in India over the past few years has significantly reduced travel times, while also making road journeys more comfortable. These factors have resulted in a trend where more people have been opting to cover longer distances by road.”

The trend in other cities

While residents of Mumbai loved visiting Pune and Nashik, those in Delhi frequented the historical architecture hotspots of Agra and Jaipur. Those from Bengaluru chose to visit Mysuru and Nandi Hills on weekends.

