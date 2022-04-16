Bengaluru

Tunnel boring machine Lavi emerges at M.G. Road

Tunnel Boring Machine Lavi was launched on February 10, 2021 at Shivajinagar metro station. It completed tunneling 1,076 meters to reach M.G Road metro station on April 15, 2022. Lavi will go further ahead up to Rashtriya Military School metro station.
Special Correspondent Bengaluru April 16, 2022 03:28 IST
Updated: April 16, 2022 10:06 IST

Lavi, a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), after tunneling a distance of 1,076 metres from Shivajinagar, emerged at M.G. Road underground station on Friday.

In a press release, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) stated that the TBM encountered a dolerite zone for a length of 232 metres, wherein the tunneling was extremely challenging and required very frequent intervention. The release further stated that the TBM will be deployed on the other end of the M.G. Road station to build a tunnel network till Rashtriya Military School station.

