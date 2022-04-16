Tunnel boring machine Lavi emerges at M.G. Road

Tunnel Boring Machine Lavi was launched on February 10, 2021 at Shivajinagar metro station. It completed tunneling 1,076 meters to reach M.G Road metro station on April 15, 2022. Lavi will go further ahead up to Rashtriya Military School metro station.

The tunnel boring machine covered a distance of 1,076 metres from Shivajinagar