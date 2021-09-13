Staff of car service firm in the dock for misusing customer’s vehicle

Bengaluru

13 September 2021 21:17 IST

The staff members of a well-known car service firm are in the dock for allegedly misusing an SUV that a client had sent to them for servicing and driving it for 200 km. Based on a complaint by the owner of the car, the Mahalakshmi Layout police have booked a case against the service centre for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

In her complaint, the owner said that she gave her SUV for servicing on September 9. She later received a message on her phone, as part of a toll tag alert, that her car passed the toll plaza at Devanahalli early on Saturday.

Further inquiries revealed that the service centre staff members had misused her car and drove it for around 200 km without her permission.

The police has summoned the authorities concerned of the company for questioning.