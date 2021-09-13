Bengaluru

Businessman robbed

A 41-year-old businessman was robbed by three unidentified people in Electronic Citys on Friday. According to the police, the victim had stopped the car away from the toll gate to relieve himself. As soon as he returned, three men approached him in another vehicle. They got out and confronted the victim, accusing him of knocking down a two-wheeler.

In his statement, the businessman said that when he tried to reason with them, they began pushing him into his car with the intent of driving off with him.

The businessman called for help and as motorists started slowing down, the trio snatched his gold chain and pendant, worth ₹70,000, and drove off.


