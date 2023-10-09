October 09, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has established South Asia’s first aircraft recovery training school (ARTS), in the premises of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru.

According to BIAL, this institution is entirely dedicated to providing hands-on training for aircraft recovery, and is equipped with state-of-the-art disabled aircraft recovery equipment (DARE).

Through a strategic partnership with KUNZ GmbH Aircraft Equipment, Germany, BIAL will offer disabled aircraft recovery training under the Trainair Plus programme, which is recognised by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

In the event of an aircraft mishap on the runway, swift, precise, and safe recovery is paramount to restore normal airport operations. The absence of trained personnel and equipment can inadvertently lead to operational delays, and even pose risks to the aircraft in respect of secondary damage.

BIAL Managing Director and CEO Hari Marar said, “Establishment of the school at the airport reflects BIALs primary goal of elevating operational efficiency and prioritising passenger safety. As the first airport in India to acquire specialised code F compatible aircraft recovery equipment and to assemble a proficient team of recovery managers, we have made substantial advancements in enhancing our operational preparedness. Our vision is to create a world-class facility that sets new standards in aviation training, and I am confident that this will be much sought after in the region.”

A comprehensive range of training modules will be available at ARTS, encompassing a combination of classroom sessions, one-day familiarisation training, three-day hands-on training, and advanced five-day hands-on training programmes. These modules will equip trainees with the theoretical knowledge and practical skills required to efficiently handle aircraft recovery operations.

