May 30, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The new police commissioner of Bengaluru, B. Dayananda, is a 1994 batch officer with a bachelor’s degree in public administration. He is from Ranebennur in Haveri district of Karnataka.

He had earlier served as commissioner of transport and road safety, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime and Traffic, in Bengaluru city, and as Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence), Karnataka since August 2020.

His international assignments include a stint in the United Nations Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) as a civilian police officer from 2003-04.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Dayananda is passionate about fitness and bike riding. He is known as a tech-savvy officer. He started the first police blog in 2005, and was instrumental in setting up an exclusive forensic lab in Karnataka to investigate cyber crime.

He has bagged many medals, including Commendation Roll from the Director General of Police of Border Security Force for specific field and operational role performed in anti-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir while under training (1997), the Chief Minister’s Gold Medal for the year 1998 for outstanding performance as sub-divisional police officer, United Nations Medal for World Peace Keeping for service rendered as civilian police officer in Kosovo, e-Gov Award for Innovation, 2006 by e-Gov magazine in recognition of creation of one of the first ever police blogs on the internet for dissemination of police news, the President’s Police Medal for meritorious service on Republic Day 2011, and the President’s Police Medal for distingushed service on Republic Day 2022.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT