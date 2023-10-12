ADVERTISEMENT

Man murders daughter for breaking engagement, blames her for ruining life of sister

October 12, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The deceased broke off her engagement because she was in a relationship with a man who is from a different community

The Hindu Bureau

At night, while the girl was asleep, the accused allegedly attacked her with a stick. Even as she was writhing in pain, he allegedly used a knife to slit her throat.  | Photo Credit: Photograph used for representational purpose only

A 50-year-old butcher allegedly slit the throat of his daughter while she was sleeping at home in Bidaluru village on the outskirts of Bengaluru on October 11.

The deceased Kavana, 20, worked in an MNC. She was in a relationship with a man from a different community. As a result, she broke off her engagement six months ago, said the police.

Her father, Manjunath, got the same youth to marry his younger daughter Keerthana, 19. However, Keerthana was not happy with the marriage and returned to the father’s house.

This led to a heated argument at home following which Keerthana called an NGO for help. Members of the NGO — Sakhi — came to their home and counselled the family members. They took Keerthana with them.

Manjunath blamed Kavana for the mess. At night, while she was asleep, he allegedly attacked her with a stick used to make ragi balls. Even as she was writhing in pain, he allegedly used a knife to slit her throat. Later, he walked to the police station to confess the murder, according to the police.

