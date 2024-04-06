ADVERTISEMENT

MAHE Bengaluru hosting Open House on April 6

April 06, 2024 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - BENGALURU

The open house will conclude with a performance by stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian

The Hindu Bureau

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) | Photo Credit: File photo

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Bengaluru, is organising an open house on April 6 to display its wide range of academic programmes, state-of-the-art infrastructure and a glimpse into life in its campus.

The event features workshops, engaging quizzes, and career-focused career assessment tests and interactions.

There will be a Q&A session by Gaurav Yadav, Deputy Director of Admissions, followed by a talk hosted by Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice-Chancellor.

The open house will conclude with a performance by stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian. The event will commence at MAHE Bengaluru campus at 9.30 a.m. For registration, use this link.

