Loud explosion-like sound heard in Bengaluru

Bengaluru:

02 July 2021 13:22 IST

Many residents of the city, especially in South Bengaluru, heard a large explosion like sound at around 12:30 PM, rattling many of them. Many were scared and rushed out of their houses. Several residents took to social media reporting the loud sound and also how window panes and doors rattled due to the sound.

City Police suspect that it was a sonic boom produced during a fighter plane sortie in the city, which is home to several air force and aeronautical bases. "We are checking with the Air Force," a senior official said.

The city had experienced a similar sonic boom on May 20, 2020 in and around Mahadevapura area, which IAF later clarified it was caused by a IAF Test Flight sortie involving a supersonic profile.

A sonic boom is a shockwave created when an object travels faster than the velocity of sound in air and a person as far as 65-80 km away from the epicentre can hear and experience the sonic boom, sources said.