May 31, 2023 02:08 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

Lokayukta officials caught a high school principal in Bengaluru while allegedly taking a bribe of ₹5,000 from the mother of a student to promote him to SSLC.

The accused V. Narayana, principal of Basaveshwara boys high school (aided), in Rajajinagar II block, withheld the result of a class 9 student and later allegedly demanded a bribe from the mother, in front of the student, to issue a transfer certificate and promote him to SSLC.

Unable to pay the bribe, the parent approached the Lokayukta and filed a complaint. A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Basavaraj Magadum caught Narayana red-handed while taking the bribe.

The accused was booked under Prevention of Corruption Act, and taken into custody.

