ADVERTISEMENT

KIA’s Terminal-2 will handle both international and domestic flights 

September 10, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal-2 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: file photo

Terminal-2 (T-2) of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), which is scheduled to commence international operations from Tuesday onwards will also be handling domestic flights.

Flight operations at T-2 from 10.45 a.m. onwards on Tuesday includes all international flights as well as domestic flights operated by four airlines which are AirAsia, Air India, Star Air, and Vistara.

Meanwhile, Terminal-1 will only be handling domestic flights operated by Akasa Air, Alliance Air, Indigo, and SpiceJet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“T-2 will have a dual operation of both international and domestic,” said an official.

T-2 was initially set to commence its international operations on August 31. However, a day before international operations were to start at T-2, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) announced that the proposed shifting of International operations to T-2 had been postponed.

“The last-minute decision was taken during the final preparedness review in order to provide an optimal and seamless transition for our passengers,” BIAL had said.

It later announced that international operations would start from September 12.

The 2,55,661-sqm T-2, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, 2022, became operational on January 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US