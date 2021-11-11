ITC Infotech, Harvard Business School unveil work-from-anywhere framework I - WFA

Bengaluru

ITC Infotech came up with the product after a survey with clients and employees across geographies

Technology services firm ITC Infotech and Harvard Business School (HBS) have jointly developed a Work from Anywhere (I – WFA) productivity framework, which was unveiled on November 11.

I – WFA enables digital, distributed, flexible, outcome driven and secure future work scenario for clients and employees. It powers a distributed workplace and decentralised workforce.

From HBS, Lumry Family Associate Professor Prithwiraj Choudhury collaborated with the Indian tech company to build the data backed and succinct framework.

ITC Infotech’s chief executive and managing director Sudip Singh said, “We are delighted to share the I - WFA framework with the technology industry. Working alongside Prithwi, we have constructed this framework balancing productivity from the customer’s viewpoint and flexibility from the employee’s viewpoint while keeping the axis of data security at the core.”

He exuded confidence that this data driven framework will aid the tech industry to embrace the new workplace model.

According to Mr. Choudhury, one of the biggest questions being posed by business leaders across the world is whether work-from-anywhere is possible across industries and what would it take to make it happen?

“I believe that I - WFA has the potential to create value for companies by facilitating hire-from-anywhere, enhancing greater workplace inclusion, increasing productivity, enabling cost savings and operational benefits. The I - WFA is an industry-defining framework that has the potential to reinvent the future of work,” he said.

In the run-up to developing this solution, which reimagines the future of work, ITC Infotech teamed up with Feedback Insights, a B2B and B2B2C research firm to conduct a survey with clients and employees across geographies.