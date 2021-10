A demolition drive by BDA to clear encroachments at Somashettyhalli in Soladevanahalli police station limits, in Bengaluru, on October 25, 2021. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Bengaluru

25 October 2021 13:06 IST

Encroachments being cleared at Somashettyhalli

A massive demolition drive was under way on October 25 to clear encroachments at Somashettyhalli in Soladevanahalli police station limits in northwest Bengaluru.

The demolition drive is being carried out by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

