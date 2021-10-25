Shivaram Karanth Layout: BDA plans to sell more than 30,000 sites

Land acquisition process is expected to be completed in two months

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has estimated that more than 30,000 sites of various dimensions will be available for sale in the proposed Dr. K. Shivaram Karanth Layout. To develop the layout, the development authority is acquiring 3,500 acres of land spread across 17 villages in Yeshwantpur hobli, Hessaraghatta hobli, and Yelahanka hobli of Bengaluru North taluk.

BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda told The Hindu that of the land notified for formation of the Layout, an award for compensation was issued for 1,500 acres.

“Land owners can either opt for monetary compensation or developed land in a 40:60 ratio. Owners of farmland are showing interest in development of the land as compensation,” said Mr. Gowda.

He added, “For an acre of land, owners are likely to get developed land valued at ₹4 crore to ₹5 crore. As per the rules, we have to reserve land for common amenities, etc. Of the acquired land, only 45% will be available for the formation of sites. Of this, 40% will go to land owners if they opt for developed land as compensation.”

The acquisition process is expected to be completed in the next one to two months. The BDA will then float a tender for the formation of the layout and infrastructure work. “As per our estimate, we may get 35,000 sites of various dimensions, including allotments for the economically weaker section,” the official added.

When asked if the BDA has completed the environmental assessment for the project, Mr. Gowda said, “A consultant has been appointed for the job and the report will be ready within the next three months.”

The proposed layout, located on the northern part of the city and around 25 km from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), has been mired in controversy. The BDA had issued a preliminary notification for the formation of the layout on December 30, 2008. It was challenged in the Karnataka High Court, which quashed the preliminary notification in 2014. The BDA subsequently challenged the High Court order in the Supreme Court.

The apex court cancelled the High Court order, and directed the BDA to issue the final notification for formation of the layout.

The BDA had earlier sold a large number of sites in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, located between Mysuru Road and Magadi Road on the western side of the city. It made its first allotment of sites in 2016 but failed miserably to provide basic amenities for the site owners. Land owners are still struggling to construct a house on sites purchased from the BDA.