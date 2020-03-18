COVID-19: three doctors from Institute of Nephro-Urology in Bengaluru under home quarantine

The Institute of Nephro-Urology in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

18 March 2020

Three doctors from the State-run Institute of Nephro-Urology located in Victoria Hospital campus have been home quarantined since Tuesday as one of the doctors is related to the 20-year-old girl, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Those under home quarantine include the institute’s director Keshavamurthy R.

Confirming that the doctors have been under home quarantine, Dr Keshavamurthy told The Hindu on Wednesday that the doctor is said to be related to the positive patient. He accompanied her for tests on Sunday and attended a meeting in the institute on Monday.

“He was there with her when her samples were collected on Sunday. But he did not inform us about that before the meeting on Monday. Her reports came on Monday and after that we came to know that he had accompanied her. All those who were in close contact with the doctor have been quarantined,” he said.

Sources said this has created panic in the hospital as it caters to renal patients and those who are immuno-compromised.

“The particular doctor may have gone into the dialysis ward too. He was in the campus for the whole of Monday and Tuesday. We don’t know how many of us will be infected now,” a patient said.

