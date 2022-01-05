BMTC suspends services for two weekends in Bengaluru following surge in Covid-19 cases

Bengaluru

05 January 2022 16:05 IST

Only persons exempted by government will be allowed on limited essential services

A day after the Karnataka Government put in place a slew of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) announced that bus services will be suspended for two weekends: Jan 8-9 and 15-16.

On January 5, the transport corporation announced that 10% essential services will be operated on weekends, barring in containment zones, between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The general public will not be allowed on such services. Only those categories of people exempted by the government will be allowed to board the buses, such as government, court and PSU employees, medical staff, patients and caregivers, students attending exams and media personnel.

Those without masks will not be allowed to board the buses.

Bannerghatta park also closed

Authorities at Bannerghatta Biological Park have announced that the park will remain closed for visitors during the two weekends. However, the park will be open on January 11 (Tuesday).