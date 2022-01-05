2,479 cases reported on Tuesday

COVID-19 cases in Karnataka are doubling every two-three days. With 2,479 cases reported on Tuesday, the day’s test positivity rate shot up to 2.59% from 1.60% reported on Monday.

From 289 cases on December 27, Karnataka has seen a 8.5-fold rise in COVID cases in the last 10 days. Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, who tweeted about the narrowing doubling rate, appealed to people to follow protocols.

“Data shows us that cases are doubling every two-three days in Karnataka! While the Government is working on containment measures for the new wave, appeal to everyone to strictly follow 3Ms: Mask up, Maintain social distance and Maintain hand hygiene,” stated the Minister’s tweet.

“Positivity rate shoots up to 2.59% in Karnataka with 2,479 new cases reported today,” he said in another tweet.

Nearly 83% (2.053) of Tuesday’s new cases have been reported from Bengaluru taking the day’s TPR in the State capital to 2.85%, higher than the State’s average daily TPR.

With four deaths, the State's toll rose to 38,355 and the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.16%. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 288 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 29,61,410. The State now has 13,532 active patients.

As many as 95,391 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 68,798 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,68,72,133.

Nine districts in Karnataka have achieved 100% first dose coverage and the overall first dose coverage in Karnataka touched 97.5% on Tuesday. With 3,89,62,190 second doses administered so far, the overall second dose coverage has touched 79.6%.

As many as 3,50,200 children in the 15-17 age group were vaccinated on Tuesday.