BBMP to take up fresh survey of weak, dilapidated buildings

29 September 2021 02:47 IST

Zonal joint commissioners told to complete it in a month

In two days, two buildings have collapsed in the city. This has prompted the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to take up a fresh survey of weak and dilapidated buildings across the city for a structural audit in the interest of public safety.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that apart from reviewing the survey taken up in 2019, he has given a month’s time to the eight zonal joint commissioners to undertake a fresh survey.

Notices issued

Following building collapses in 2019, the civic body had taken up a survey and identified 194 dilapidated buildings in five zones. Notices were issued to 77 owners of such buildings. However, no action had been taken, since the pandemic broke out in the city. According to information available, most number of weak and dilapidated structures were found in Yelahanka zone (67), East (53), South (38), West (33), and Mahadevapura (3). There are no details of such buildings from the other zones (Bommanahalli, Dasarahalli, and Rajarajeshwarinagar).

Mr. Gupta said that based on the old survey, he would review the action taken. “A report on the action taken will be submitted in two days, such as whether the residents of the weak and dilapidated buildings were evacuated, whether structures were repaired or if the building owners demolished the structures,” he said.

Zonal-level teams

For the new survey, the joint commissioners, along with officials of different departments, would constitute teams at the zonal level. “The instances of building collapse are not new. However, it is important to take up surveys to identify structurally weak buildings that pose a threat to public life to ensure such incidents do not recur,” he added.