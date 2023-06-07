Airbus to launch drone pilot training course in Bengaluru

June 07, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - Bengaluru

Airbus will start offering a drone pilot training course in India at its training centre in Bengaluru from June 26. The course is approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Designed for micro and small category drones, the five-day programme would cover both theory and flying lessons in order to boost the knowledge of aspiring drone pilots and deepen capabilities in the fast-developing drone sector in India.

According to the Toulouse-based airplane manufacturer, DGCA-approved instructors will provide theoretical training covering topics such as drone rules, basic principles of flight, ATC procedures, maintenance, operations and aerodynamics. The students will also receive drone flying lessons, which will include simulator training, and practical flying lessons at an Airbus-approved facility in Bengaluru, where drones will be provided by Airbus.

Students will be awarded a certificate from Airbus on successful completion of the course.

Laurie Alder, Head of Customer Services, Airbus India and South Asia, said, “Building on Airbus’ growing presence in delivering high quality state-of-the art pilot and maintenance training in India, a broadening of the scope into drone training is a demonstration of our commitment to supporting the upskilling of India’s aviation infrastructure development. The course would provide industry-specific skills and knowledge of safe operation of drones to aspiring drone pilots in India, which would in turn help them develop their career in this rapidly growing industry.”

Candidates who have successfully completed class 10, and are between 18 and 65 years of age, are eligible to apply for the course. They must have a valid Indian passport. They would be required to produce a medical certificate of fitness to undergo the training, and operate the drones.

