Virgin Atlantic to start daily flights between Bengaluru and London on March 31, 2024

June 05, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau
The new service will be Virgin Atlantic’s fourth daily service to India.

The new service will be Virgin Atlantic’s fourth daily service to India. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

A daily direct service between Bengaluru and London (Heathrow) will start on March 31, 2024, for both customer and cargo operations by Virgin Atlantic.

The new service will be the airline’s fourth daily service to India.

“This new service will enhance connections between Bengaluru and the U.K., as well as offer seamless connectivity and a consistent long-haul experience for those customers connecting via London Heathrow to destinations throughout North America,” the airline said.

The Bengaluru flights will operate on Virgin Atlantic’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

It will have 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium, and 192 Economy Delight, Classic, and Light seats, as well as the Upper-Class social space.

“We continue to expand our India offering by increasing connectivity for customers not only between the city and the UK but to key tech hubs in the US, including Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles,” said Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer, Virgin Atlantic

It will also offer a cargo service with 20 tonnes available on each flight.

