Minister inaugurates badminton court

March 15, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Wednesday inaugurated a badminton court constructed under the Namakku Naame Thittam with public participation at SBI Officer’s Colony on Lawsons Road in Tiruchi.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Tiruchi Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan and senior officials participated in the function. Shortly after the inauguration, Mr. Nehru and Mr. Kumar tested their skills in badminton by rallying with Mr. Vaithinathan and Mr. Anbazhagan.

The court, which has a built-up area of 2,250 square feet, boasts of infrastructure on a par with international standards. Seven layers have been laid on the floor so as to prevent knee or leg injuries to players. Some of the synthetic materials used in the court have been imported. Provisions have been made for dressing room, warm-up hall, toilets and security enclosure.

It has been constructed at an estimate of Rs.40 lakh. Of it, a group of SBI Officer’s Colony residents donated Rs.25 lakh. The Tiruchi Corporation contributed the remaining Rs.15 lakh. Mr Nehru appreciated those who contributed to the project. The badminton court has come up on a park site of the Corporation on the banks of the Uyyakondan canal.

Later, the Minister also inaugurated the new building for the primary health centre at Kuzhumikarai and Azhvarthoppu, laid the foundation for a public park and inaugurated the surveillance camera network at Shanmuga Nagar in the city.